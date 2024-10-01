The upcoming iPhone SE 4, expected in spring 2025, will likely feature a larger OLED display, A18 chip, and improved camera. Apple might reportedly price the device between $400 and $500, while introducing significant upgrades like Face ID and a USB-C port.

Apple is gearing up to launch a completely revamped version of its iPhone SE, with the fourth-generation model expected to hit the market in spring 2025, as per a report from Macrumors. This upcoming iteration of Apple's most affordable smartphone will likely take a significant leap forward, incorporating features typically found in its premium devices while remaining cost-effective.

The report highlighted that the iPhone SE 4 could adopt a design similar to the iPhone 14, boasting a larger 6.1-inch OLED display. This is a considerable jump from the current model's 4.7-inch LCD screen and signals Apple's move to phase out LCD technology in favor of OLED across its entire iPhone lineup.

The shift from LCD to OLED could have major implications for Apple's long-standing suppliers, such as Japan Display and Sharp, who have been key providers of LCD screens for previous SE models.

On the performance front, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature the A18 chip, the same processor used in the recently launched iPhone 16 series. Additionally, Apple is rumored to be retiring the Touch ID sensor in favor of Face ID, marking the end of the physical Home button on iPhones.

Other significant upgrades anticipated in the new model include a USB-C charging port, replacing the long-standing Lightning connector, and the introduction of the Action button, a feature first seen in the iPhone 15 Pro series. Furthermore, the iPhone SE 4 will likely be equipped with Apple’s in-house 5G modem and a 48MP rear camera, a substantial improvement over the current 12MP sensor.

A key enhancement in the iPhone SE 4 will be its RAM, which is expected to double to 8GB. This increase will allow the device to support Apple Intelligence, the company's suite of AI-powered features, which are expected to roll out with iOS 18.1 later this year. Notably, this would make the SE 4 the most affordable iPhone capable of running these advanced AI features, something that last year's iPhone 15 models are unable to do.

Despite these impressive upgrades, Apple is reportedly aiming to keep the iPhone SE 4 within its budget-friendly range, with pricing expected to fall between $400 and $500, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This aligns with the pricing strategy of previous SE models.

