Apple's iPhone SE 4 mass production by year-end, major upgrades expected for 2025 launch: Kuo
Mass production of the iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to begin in December 2024, aiming for 8.6 million units by Q1 2025. The new model will likely feature a design similar to the iPhone 14, improved camera, and advanced specs, targeting budget-conscious consumers.
California-based tech giant Apple is reportedly set to begin mass production of the highly anticipated iPhone SE 4 by December 2024, according to recent insights from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
