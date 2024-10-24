California-based tech giant Apple is reportedly set to begin mass production of the highly anticipated iPhone SE 4 by December 2024, according to recent insights from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo has revealed that Apple plans to manufacture approximately 8.6 million units of the iPhone SE 4 between the end of this year and the close of Q1 2025, further aligning with previous projections for its launch timeline. This production milestone mirrors earlier reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who noted that Apple is gearing up for the release of a new SE model, codenamed V59.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to bring a significant design overhaul, abandoning the dated iPhone 8-like appearance seen in its predecessor. Instead, it is rumoured to feature a design more akin to the iPhone 14, marking a modern departure for Apple’s budget-friendly smartphone series. The addition of Face ID is another feature expected to debut with this model, along with various Apple Intelligence technologies, enhancing the overall user experience.

In terms of specifications, the iPhone SE 4 may sport a 48MP rear camera, a notable improvement over previous models. A 6.06-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate is anticipated, offering users a larger and clearer screen. The handset is likely to be powered by Apple’s latest A18 chipset, coupled with options for 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, providing substantial performance upgrades.

With these expected changes, the iPhone SE 4 could prove to be a game-changer for consumers seeking a balance of affordability and cutting-edge technology in Apple's range.

This next iteration of the popular SE series is expected to hit the market in the first quarter of 2025, positioning itself as the most affordable non-flagship iPhone in Apple's lineup.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!