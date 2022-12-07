Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  Apple's iPhone shipments seen sagging under China disruptions

Apple's iPhone shipments seen sagging under China disruptions

1 min read . 07:39 PM ISTAkash Sriram, Reuters
Morgan Stanley lowers its estimates for iPhone shipment for Dec-quarter by 3 million to 75.5 million units

Apple Inc has warned that worker unrest at the world's biggest iPhone factory in China would impact shipments of higher-end models of the device in the holiday quarter

Apple Inc has warned that worker unrest at the world's biggest iPhone factory in China would impact shipments of higher-end models of the device in the holiday quarter.

Apple Inc has warned that worker unrest at the world's biggest iPhone factory in China would impact shipments of higher-end models of the device in the holiday quarter.

Some Wall Street analysts have started estimating a hit from disruptions, which have weighed on shares of the world's most valuable company. Here are their predictions:

Some Wall Street analysts have started estimating a hit from disruptions, which have weighed on shares of the world's most valuable company. Here are their predictions:

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Wedbush Securities: Shortages to result in 5% to 10% fewer units sold in the quarter; Says shutdowns to cost Apple about $1 billion a week in lost iPhone sales

Susquehanna: Sees a 10 million hit to shipments, with total shipments of 70 million iPhones

TF International Securities: Disruptions to impact iPhone shipments by about 20% to between 70 million and 75 million units

CFRA Research: Sees as much as 5% to 10% downside to its original iPhone shipment estimate of 82 million units

KGI Securities: Lost iPhone production to be about 10 mln units, or about 12% lower iPhone shipments compared with a year ago

Evercore ISI: Shutdowns to have impact of 5 million to 8 million units

Piper Sandler: Cuts its estimate for iPhone sales to 74 million for the Dec-quarter, as it sees a hit of 9 million units. Expects an impact of $8 billion in the quarter.

Morgan Stanley: Lowers its estimates for iPhone shipment for Dec-quarter by 3 million to 75.5 million units.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP