Apple's iPhone shipments seen sagging under China disruptions

Apple Inc has warned that worker unrest at the world's biggest iPhone factory in China would impact shipments of higher-end models of the device in the holiday quarter.
Some Wall Street analysts have started estimating a hit from disruptions, which have weighed on shares of the world's most valuable company. Here are their predictions:
Wedbush Securities: Shortages to result in 5% to 10% fewer units sold in the quarter; Says shutdowns to cost Apple about $1 billion a week in lost iPhone sales
Susquehanna: Sees a 10 million hit to shipments, with total shipments of 70 million iPhones
TF International Securities: Disruptions to impact iPhone shipments by about 20% to between 70 million and 75 million units
CFRA Research: Sees as much as 5% to 10% downside to its original iPhone shipment estimate of 82 million units
KGI Securities: Lost iPhone production to be about 10 mln units, or about 12% lower iPhone shipments compared with a year ago
Evercore ISI: Shutdowns to have impact of 5 million to 8 million units