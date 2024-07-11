Apple's Latest Update: iOS 17.6 Public Beta 3 now available: Know what all is fixed
Apple releases iOS 17.6 Public Beta 3 update for iPhone, focusing on bug fixes and system enhancements. Fixes include home screen icon freezing and notification issues for apps with expired licenses.
Apple has unveiled the iOS 17.6 Public Beta 3 update for iPhone, just a day after releasing the third developer betas for the same update. Users do not need a registered developer account to access these public beta updates. While no new features have been highlighted, the update is expected to bring bug fixes and system enhancements.