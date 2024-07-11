Apple releases iOS 17.6 Public Beta 3 update for iPhone, focusing on bug fixes and system enhancements. Fixes include home screen icon freezing and notification issues for apps with expired licenses.

Apple has unveiled the iOS 17.6 Public Beta 3 update for iPhone, just a day after releasing the third developer betas for the same update. Users do not need a registered developer account to access these public beta updates. While no new features have been highlighted, the update is expected to bring bug fixes and system enhancements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As stated in Apple's release notes, iOS 17.6 Public Beta 3 aims to enhance overall performance and stability. A significant fix in this update addresses the issue of a home screen icon freezing when an offloaded app is reinstalled from a marketplace. Additionally, the update rectifies a problem where notifications failed for apps installed from a marketplace with expired licenses, preventing them from launching.

Moreover, the update from the Apple also addresses Bluetooth headphone playback issues with specific AVAudioSession configurations. These issues were also mentioned in the release notes for iOS 17.6 Beta 2, released on July 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Along with iOS 17.6 Public Beta 3, Apple also rolled out the third public beta updates for iPadOS 17.6, watchOS 10.6, tvOS 17.6, and visionOS 1.3. Users can choose between the iOS 17 and iOS 18 beta programs when downloading the update, as Apple is running both simultaneously.

The second iOS 17.6 developer beta brought in a new 'Catch Up' feature for Apple TV users, enabling them to view top highlights and key moments from their favorite sports games. Originally announced in June as part of the MLS Season Pass, this feature was included in the Apple TV app with iOS 17.6 developer beta 2.

It is widely believed that iOS 17.6 will be the final major update for iOS 17, as Apple has already previewed iOS 18, its next operating system for the iPhone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the tech giant has reportedly increased its manufacturing activities in India, producing iPhones worth $14 billion in the past fiscal year. In a strategic shift to diversify production away from China, the company may expand its Indian manufacturing operations to include iPads and AirPods.

Following previous challenges, Apple is reportedly reconsidering its plans to manufacture iPads in India and is actively searching for a local manufacturing partner.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!