Apple’s long-rumoured Smart Home Hub delayed until 2026 amid Siri overhaul: Mark Gurman

Apple’s long-anticipated smart home hub, once expected to launch in 2025, is now unlikely to arrive before 2026, according to the latest update from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The device, intended to serve as a central controller for HomeKit-compatible accessories, has reportedly been delayed due to Apple’s ongoing development of its next-generation Siri assistant.

The product, internally referred to as J490, is believed to resemble a hybrid between a HomePod and a small touchscreen display. It has been under development for some time and is expected to feature a 6- to 7-inch screen, possibly square in shape. It may also include mounting options for walls and a detachable speaker base for flexible use in different domestic settings.

At the heart of the delay is Apple’s dependence on its upcoming AI-powered Siri upgrade. The new voice assistant is expected to leverage “Apple Intelligence” and an expanded App Intents framework, which would allow Siri to offer more context-aware, on-device responses and improved control over third-party apps. These capabilities were initially tied to the rollout of iOS 18.4, which itself has been delayed, pushing back the launch of the hardware.

Gurman notes that the smart hub’s features are heavily reliant on these AI advancements. Without the necessary software infrastructure, Apple has reportedly opted to postpone both the hardware and its integrated features. A prior internal target of March 2025 has now been scrapped, with 2026 seen as a more realistic launch window.

Beyond serving as a hub for smart home automation, the device is expected to support FaceTime video calls, display interactive widgets, and potentially integrate with a new Apple-designed home security camera. References to such a device have recently been discovered in the iOS 18.6 developer beta, pointing to a screen resolution consistent with that of the iPad mini, reinforcing existing speculation about its size and display capabilities.

