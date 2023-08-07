Apple isin the process of testing a Mac Mini powered by the M3 chip, as disclosed by Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter. The tested device carries the identifier Mac 15,12 and is confirmed to be a Mac Mini. Although not scheduled for release this year, Gurman suggests a potential launch in 2024, aligning with the introduction of other Mac models.

Reportedly, undergoing current testing, the device operates using an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. It is coupled with 24GB of RAM and operates on macOS Sonoma 14.1. Gurman notes that aside from the RAM capacity, these specifications mirror those of the M2 Mac Mini. Regarding its release, Gurman points out a significant decrease in Mac revenues in this year's fourth quarter. Consequently, he anticipates that no M3-powered product will debut before October.

In a prior Gurman newsletter, it was revealed that Apple's upcoming M3 SoC will debut with the next iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro. However, the higher-tier MacBook Pros are not anticipated to adopt the M3 chip at this point. Speculations suggest that the M3-powered Macs might be unveiled in October, shortly after Apple's Fall event.

Reportedly, the Mac Studio and Mac Pro are unlikely to transition to the M3 SoC soon, as they recently received the M2 upgrade in June. Additionally, there is a possibility of an iMac refresh, marking its first update since 2021.

Moreover, according to Gurman, the much-awaited launch event for the Apple iPhone 15 series is rumored to take place either on September 12 or Wednesday, September 13 of this year. If the information holds true, pre-orders for the new iPhones are said to begin on September 15, with the Apple iPhone 15 series likely hitting the market for sale on September 22.

An additional report from 9to5Mac last week corroborates this schedule, stating that various carrier partners have already forbidden their employees from taking time off on Wednesday, September 13, due to expectations of a significant smartphone announcement on that day.