Apple's M3-powered Mac Mini under testing, expected release in 2024: Mark Gurman1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 05:03 PM IST
Apple is testing a Mac Mini powered by the M3 chip, potentially launching in 2024. Other Mac models may also be released in October. The iPhone 15 series is rumored to launch on September 12 or 13.
Apple isin the process of testing a Mac Mini powered by the M3 chip, as disclosed by Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter. The tested device carries the identifier Mac 15,12 and is confirmed to be a Mac Mini. Although not scheduled for release this year, Gurman suggests a potential launch in 2024, aligning with the introduction of other Mac models.