Reportedly, undergoing current testing, the device operates using an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. It is coupled with 24GB of RAM and operates on macOS Sonoma 14.1. Gurman notes that aside from the RAM capacity, these specifications mirror those of the M2 Mac Mini. Regarding its release, Gurman points out a significant decrease in Mac revenues in this year's fourth quarter. Consequently, he anticipates that no M3-powered product will debut before October.