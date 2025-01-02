Apple is reportedly planning to announce refreshed 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models featuring the new M4 chip in early 2025. The update could promise performance gains, enhanced battery life, improved camera technology, and better connectivity options.

Apple is set to kick off 2025 with the announcement of refreshed 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, set to feature the company's new M4 chip, reported MacRumors.

As per the report, the update is expected to deliver significant performance gains and a range of enhancements to its lightweight laptops.

The M4 chip, already powering the latest MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini models, boasts a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. Benchmark results indicate a 25% boost in multi-core CPU performance over its predecessor, the M3 chip. Additionally, the M4's improved power efficiency is anticipated to extend battery life, a hallmark feature of the MacBook Air range.

Base configurations of the 2025 models will likely come with 16GB of RAM, following Apple's recent decision to double the minimum RAM from 8GB. However, no major design changes are expected, with the last redesign introduced in 2022.

One notable upgrade could be a 12MP camera supporting Apple’s Centre Stage technology, a feature previously reserved for select iPads and Macs with Studio Display. Centre Stage uses machine learning to keep users centred during video calls, even as they move, making it ideal for FaceTime and Zoom. The camera may also include Desk View, which offers an overhead perspective of the user’s workspace, added the publication.

Connectivity options are also expected to improve. The new models may feature three Thunderbolt 4 ports, up from the current two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and support for up to two external displays.

While a nano-texture display option, which reduces glare and enhances visibility, is available on some MacBook Pro models, it remains uncertain if this feature will extend to the MacBook Air.

The launch timeline suggests an announcement via press release on Apple's Newsroom website between January and March. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this will likely precede other spring releases, including a new iPhone SE, which is expected at Apple's traditional March or April event.

