Apple’s MacBook Pro could get OLED screen and touchscreen in 2026 overhaul

Apple is widely expected to introduce a redesigned MacBook Pro later this year, marking the first significant overhaul of the professional laptop line in nearly half a decade. While the company has not confirmed any details, multiple industry reports point to major changes in design, display technology and user interaction.

Slimmer chassis likely, but with caution According to 9To5Mac, one of the most talked-about changes is a thinner MacBook Pro design. Reportedly, the idea has divided opinion among users, largely due to memories of Apple’s controversial ultra-thin MacBook Pros released between 2016 and 2020.

However, the publication suggests that the current MacBook Pro body may be more robust than necessary for most buyers, particularly those opting for standard and mid-tier Apple Silicon chips. With improvements in thermal engineering, Apple could reduce the laptop’s thickness without compromising performance.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro, often criticised for its weight and bulk, is expected to benefit the most from any reduction in size, potentially making it easier to carry for professionals on the move.

OLED display upgrade expected The headline feature of the anticipated redesign is the move to OLED display technology. Apple introduced Tandem OLED panels on the iPad Pro in 2024, and similar screens are now believed to be heading to the MacBook Pro.

OLED technology may bring deeper blacks, stronger contrast and more vibrant colours compared with the current mini-LED displays. Reports indicate mass production of these panels could begin in the second quarter of the year, increasing the likelihood of a launch before the end of 2026.

Touchscreen MacBook Pro may finally arrive Perhaps the most surprising rumour is the possible arrival of touchscreen support on the MacBook Pro. Despite widespread adoption of touchscreens across Windows laptops, Apple has long resisted bringing touch input to the Mac.

The company’s only major experiment in this area was the Touch Bar, which was eventually discontinued. However, several well-sourced reports now suggest Apple is preparing to introduce touch capability to macOS hardware, starting with the MacBook Pro.