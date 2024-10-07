A leaked video has surfaced online showcasing what appears to be Apple’s upcoming MacBook Pro, powered by the highly anticipated M4 chipset. Russian content creator Wylsacom posted the unboxing on YouTube, providing a first look at the rumoured laptop just weeks before Apple is expected to officially announce its new MacBook lineup.

The MacBook Pro, reportedly featuring the M4 chip, is speculated to have a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. The unboxed model revealed in the video appears to be equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage, along with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, offering a crisp resolution of 3024x1964 pixels.

In terms of design, the purported device bears striking similarities to its predecessor, the MacBook Pro with M3 chipset. The retail box features the same wallpaper artwork as the earlier model, and the dimensions of the laptop are reported to be 1.55 x 31.26 x 22.12 cm, with a weight of 1.6kg.

For connectivity, the MacBook Pro M4 is rumoured to include three USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, a MagSafe 3 port, a headphone jack, an HDMI port, and an SDXC card slot. The laptop is also said to ship with a 70W power adapter capable of charging via USB Type-C.

Benchmark tests conducted in the video show the MacBook Pro achieving Geekbench scores of 3,864 in single-core and 15,288 in multi-core performance, showcasing the power of Apple’s latest in-house silicon.

While the official details are yet to be confirmed, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has previously reported that Apple could launch its new MacBook models on28th October, coinciding with the release of iOS 18.1, which is expected to introduce new Apple Intelligence features to iPhone devices. In addition to the new MacBooks, Apple may also unveil a refreshed iPad mini and a Mac mini at the event.

