Maple, one of India's top Apple premium resellers, is offering a discount on iPhone 14 up to ₹21,000 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Customers can even opt for an EMI of Rs. 2,996 per month with 0 down payment and 24 months of no-cost EMI.

The price of iPhone 14’s 512 GB variant is Rs. 1,09,900. However, with Maple's exclusive discount, customers can now get flat Rs.11,000 off along with HDFC cashback of Rs. 4,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000, making it a whopping discount of Rs. 21,000.

Moreover, customers can also avail a 10 percent discount using HDFC cashback and an exchange bonus on other variants as well; 128 and 256 GB.

As mentioned, customers can choose to pay an EMI of Rs. 2,996 per month with 0 down payment and 24 months of no-cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

The smartphone from Apple boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The smartphone comes with ceramic shield protection and is resistant to spills and splashes. Powering the device is the Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

It is equipped with a 12MP primary sensor at the back paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor. Apple recently introduced the Yellow colour variant of iPhone 14. Buyers can choose from multiple colour variants of the iPhone 14. These include Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED and Blue colour variants.

(With inputs from ANI/PRNewswire)