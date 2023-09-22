Apple's market share in India set to rise as iPhone 15 lineup goes on sale today

Apple's market share in India set to rise as iPhone 15 lineup goes on sale today1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 12:23 PM IST
Apple's flagship smartphones, including the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, have gone on sale in India, with the company expected to increase its market share from 5% to 7% by the end of 2023.
Apple is expected to make significant inroads into the Indian smartphone market as the company's flagship smartphone range went on sale today. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were made available in India at the company's official stores in Delhi and Mumbai and on the official Apple website.