Apple’s Mini-LED Macbook Pro models set for launch after October: report

NEW DELHI : American technology giant Apple is set to begin manufacturing its new Macbook Pro laptops in this quarter, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note on Saturday. Kuo, who is known to be accurate about his predictions and insights into Apple’s business, also noted that sales for the device may not start till October.

Apple and other electronics makers have been grappling with a shortage in the semiconductor space, which has led to shortfall in displays, chips, and more. The company’s new Macbook Pro is not only supposed to sport the new M1 chip introduced last year, it’s also expected to bring new Mini-LED display technology, touted as the next big revolution for displays on laptops and televisions.

According to Kuo’s note, the 14-inch and 16-inch Macbook Pro models will go into mass production in the third quarter of the year, between July and September. However, Apple may hold off sales till an official product announcement can be made alongside the new iPhone and Apple Watch during October-November this year. The supply chain constraints may hit those devices, too.

The company’s M1 chips will also see high demand within its own portfolio. Apple had revealed an updated version of the chip during an event earlier this year. While there were rumours that the company would showcase new hardware during its worldwide developers conference (WWDC), which happened in May, Apple seems to be following its usual product schedule.

The new versions of the M1 chips went into production around April, according to earlier reports. Apple also sells a 13.3-inch version of the Macbook Pro, which runs on last year’s M1 chip. The company has also announced new versions of the iPad Pro, which run on the M1 chip.

