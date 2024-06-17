Apple's new AI features may not be released with iPhone 16. Here's what we know so far
Apple introduced Apple Intelligence at WWDC 2024, but most features won't be available until later this summer. The service will debut with iOS 18 in September as a preview for a subset of users, with a staggered rollout plan over several months.
Apple made its foray into artificial intelligence with a new service called Apple Intelligence which it unveiled at last week's WWDC 2024 event. While Apple showcased a number of AI features it would bring to iPhones, iPads and MacBooks at WWDC, these features were not part of the first developer beta rolled out by the company just a few hours later.