Apple's new EU App Store changes are 'vague and misleading', says Spotify CEO Daniel Ek
The Spotify CEO in a blog post alleged that under the false pretense of compliance and concessions, Apple has put forward a new plan 'that is a complete and total farce'.
Swedish music streaming service Spotify's CEO Daniel Ek on 26 January criticised Apple's proposed App Store changes ahead of the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) and called changes 'at best vague and misleading', a 'new low for the company' and 'extortion'.
