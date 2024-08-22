Apple's new iOS bug spotted! THIS simple text string can crash iPhones, here's how
A security researcher discovered a bug causing iPhones to crash when a specific text string is entered into Spotlight Search or the App Library. The issue, found on iOS 17 and iOS 18.
In a surprising turn of events, a curious text string has been found to cause iPhones to crash, bringing to light a peculiar bug in Apple’s iOS. This latest glitch was uncovered by a security researcher on Mastodon, who demonstrated that entering a specific sequence of characters into Spotlight Search or the App Library on an iPhone would lead to an immediate crash. The problematic text string is as simple as this: “": followed by any other character.