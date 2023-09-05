Apple's new patent suggests futuristic ‘Foldable Glass Panel iMac Concept’: Report

Apple's new patent suggests futuristic ‘Foldable Glass Panel iMac Concept’: Report2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 01:12 PM IST
Apple has patented a foldable iMac concept with a glass panel at the bottom, offering space-saving benefits and adjustable screen angles. The concept is sleek and stylish, but it is unclear if it will become a reality.
