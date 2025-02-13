Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that Apple's robotics projects are in early stages, with a lamp-like robot and a smart home hub expected. The robotic device may feature Siri and voice recognition, but mass production is not anticipated before 2028.

Apple is said to be working on the development of both humanoid and non-humanoid robots as part of its future smart home product line, according to renowned supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, reported MacRumors. However, Kuo suggests that these projects remain in the early proof-of-concept phase and are unlikely to reach mass production before 2028—if they progress at all. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kuo's insights follow reports that Apple’s robotics team has designed and prototyped a lamp-like robotic device with fluid, lifelike movements. This aligns with previous claims by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who last year revealed Apple’s work on a tabletop robot. The device was described as featuring an iPad-style display mounted on a robotic arm, with the potential for an official announcement as early as 2026 or 2027.

As per the report, Gurman also suggested that this tabletop robot would integrate Apple's virtual assistant Siri and its evolving Apple Intelligence system. The device could respond to voice commands such as "look at me," positioning the screen to maintain eye contact during FaceTime calls. Additionally, it is expected to feature voice recognition capabilities, allowing it to differentiate between users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, this potential robotic device could emerge as a premium alternative to Apple's anticipated smart home hub, which is rumoured to launch later this year. Reports indicate that Apple is targeting a retail price of approximately $1,000 for the smart home hub, although the final pricing strategy remains subject to change.

Despite these developments, Kuo’s latest analysis suggests that Apple's robotics ambitions may take longer to materialise than previously expected. With mass production unlikely before 2028, it remains to be seen whether these projects will ultimately become a commercial reality or remain confined to Apple’s research and development efforts.