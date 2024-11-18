Apple’s next-gen AirTag leaks: Better range, connectivity, and security expected in 2025
The upcoming second-generation AirTag from Apple, expected in mid-2025, will likely introduce significant improvements in connectivity, range, and security. It might feature advanced anti-stalking measures, addressing past privacy concerns, and enhancing user experience.
Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil the second generation of its AirTag device in mid-2025. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming model, codenamed B589, is expected to deliver notable improvements in range, connectivity, and security, marking a substantial upgrade over the original launched in 2021.