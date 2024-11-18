Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil the second generation of its AirTag device in mid-2025. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming model, codenamed B589, is expected to deliver notable improvements in range, connectivity, and security, marking a substantial upgrade over the original launched in 2021.

Building on the foundation of its predecessor, the second-generation AirTag is anticipated to feature an enhanced wireless chip, improving connectivity and making the device faster and more precise when paired with Apple products. According to the report, its range is also expected to increase, enhancing greater reliability in locating items.

In terms of privacy and security, this new device will likely overcome the issues in the first generation of the AirTag. Apple is reportedly implementing stronger anti-stalking measures alongside potential hardware changes to prevent tampering. These enhancements aim to address ongoing concerns and further safeguard user privacy.

The device is reportedly in the advanced stages of testing, signalling that production may commence soon. While the current AirTag, priced at ₹3490 for a single unit and ₹11900 for a pack of four, remains a practical choice for consumers, the second-generation version is expected to offer a more secure and efficient experience.

To recall, the first-generation AirTag gained popularity as a reliable tool for tracking personal items such as keys, wallets, and bags using the Find My app. Its sleek design and accurate Ultra-Wideband technology set it apart, yet it faced criticism over privacy concerns. Instances of misuse for unauthorised tracking, as well as tampering with the built-in speaker, highlighted the need for enhanced security. In response, Apple introduced software updates with audible alerts and improved notifications.

With its proactive approach to addressing past shortcomings, Apple could refine an already popular accessory. As excitement builds, the mid-2025 launch promises to deliver a product that combines innovation with improved safety.

