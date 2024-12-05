Cupertino-based Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a revamped HomePod equipped with a touchscreen display, but production is unlikely to begin until after its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2025. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, writing on Medium, revealed that the mass production of this anticipated device has faced delays, initially scheduled for early 2025 but now pushed to the third quarter of the same year.

The display-equipped HomePod is expected to signal a major shift in Apple’s approach to smart home technology. Unlike earlier iterations, the new HomePod will reportedly feature advanced specifications, including an A18 chip designed to power Apple Intelligence features. This chip is likely to enhance the device’s functionality, positioning it as a robust smart home assistant. The device will also reportedly sport a square-shaped display, distinguishing it from its predecessors.

Kuo predicts the new HomePod will be marketed as a comprehensive smart home hub. With the incorporation of Apple’s HomeKit technology, the device is expected to integrate seamlessly with other smart home systems, setting the stage for Apple to compete more aggressively in the smart home market.

Reports indicate that Apple is also exploring additional smart home products, including a wall-mounted tablet, a television set, and a smart home camera. The smart home camera, tipped for release in 2026, is expected to work in tandem with the updated HomePod, leveraging HomeKit for advanced functionalities.

Apple is further said to be developing identity authentication solutions for its smart home range, though details remain scarce. A recently granted patent hints at a smart home camera capable of recognising individuals even when their faces are obscured, suggesting the company’s focus on innovation in privacy and security, added the report.

If the forecasted timeline holds, the new HomePod could be launched by late 2025, offering users an upgraded experience with cutting-edge features. With this move, Apple appears set to broaden its presence in the smart home sector, challenging established players and paving the way for a more interconnected future.

