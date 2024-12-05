Apple’s next-gen HomePod with touchscreen display to debut after WWDC 2025: Kuo
Apple's revamped HomePod, equipped with a touchscreen and A18 chip, is reportedly set for late 2025 release. It could aim to redefine smart home technology and integrate seamlessly with HomeKit.
Cupertino-based Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a revamped HomePod equipped with a touchscreen display, but production is unlikely to begin until after its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2025. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, writing on Medium, revealed that the mass production of this anticipated device has faced delays, initially scheduled for early 2025 but now pushed to the third quarter of the same year.