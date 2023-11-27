Apple's next-gen iPad Mini to redefine compact tablet innovation in 2024: Report
Apple's forthcoming iPad Mini will combine performance enhancements with compelling new features, including an enhanced chip, improved cameras, new color options, and fixes for screen scrolling issues.
Apple is reportedly poised to unveil an exciting new chapter in the iPad Mini series with the imminent launch of the seventh generation of its compact tablet, expected in either September or October 2024. The last iteration, introduced in September 2021, brought forth notable upgrades, including a spacious 8.3-inch display, a user-friendly USB-C port, and a Touch ID power button.