Apple’s next-gen modem could lead to slimmer iPhones and cellular MacBooks: Report
Apple is reportedly developing an in-house modem, codenamed Sinope, to replace Qualcomm chips in iPhones by 2025. It is likely to promise improved efficiency and design, paving the way for innovations like foldable iPhones and cellular connectivity for Macs.
Apple is reportedly making significant strides towards the development of a groundbreaking in-house modem, which is poised to reshape its product line-up. According toBloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new modem, codenamed "Sinope," is set to replace the Qualcomm chips currently used in iPhones, promising improved power efficiency and a more compact design.