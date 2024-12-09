Apple is reportedly making significant strides towards the development of a groundbreaking in-house modem, which is poised to reshape its product line-up. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman , the new modem, codenamed "Sinope," is set to replace the Qualcomm chips currently used in iPhones, promising improved power efficiency and a more compact design.

Likely to debut in 2025, the Sinope modem is expected to first appear in the iPhone SE, followed by a model codenamed "D23," which is anticipated to be the thinnest iPhone to date, adds the report. This reduction in component size is predicted to pave the way for larger batteries, enhanced camera systems, and an overall sleeker design.

Apple’s move towards its own modem technology is said to have far-reaching implications beyond smartphones. Reports suggest that the new component could enable innovative designs, including foldable iPhones, marking Apple’s entry into a segment currently led by rival manufacturers. Although no timeline has been officially disclosed, the inclusion of this modem could support the development of such foldable devices, potentially redefining the market.

Another game-changing application of this modem lies in Apple’s Mac line-up. The company is reportedly exploring cellular connectivity for its laptops, allowing users to access the internet beyond Wi-Fi networks. However, cellular-enabled Macs are not expected before 2026, as Apple is expected to use a second-generation modem for this purpose, which promises enhanced speed and efficiency.

Furthermore, Apple plans to introduce this modem in its lower-end iPads as early as next year, with Pro models expected to adopt the innovation by 2026. Interestingly, while the modem may eventually feature in a broad range of Apple devices, there are currently no confirmed plans for its use in Apple Watch models.

If these reports are accurate, Apple’s new modem could not only allow for slimmer and more efficient devices but also revolutionise its product ecosystem, solidifying its position as a leader in innovation.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!