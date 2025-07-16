Apple’s next-gen Public Betas may drop next week – iOS, macOS, watchOS included: Gurman

Apple is expected to roll out public beta versions of its upcoming operating systems, including iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS 26, as early as next week, reported Macrumors.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the release could happen on or around Wednesday, 23 July. This timeline aligns with Apple’s usual software update cycle, which typically sees public betas arrive a few weeks after the developer previews.

The public beta programme will likely cover a wide range of software updates this year. These could include iOS 26 for iPhones, iPadOS 26 for iPads, macOS 26 for Mac computers, tvOS 26 for Apple TV, watchOS 26 for Apple Watch, and HomePod Software 26. Additionally, Apple is expected to make new firmware available for AirPods as part of the beta testing phase.

However, Apple has confirmed on its website that it does not intend to release a public beta of visionOS 26, the software powering its Vision Pro headset. This decision suggests that visionOS remains in a more controlled phase of testing, likely due to the limited number of Vision Pro units in circulation and the specialised nature of the platform.

Anyone interested in testing the new software ahead of the official launch can sign up for Apple’s Beta Software Programme at no cost. Once enrolled, users will be able to download and install the trial versions of the software on their devices. As is always advised with beta releases, users should ensure their data is backed up in case any bugs or performance issues arise during testing.

For developers, the beta versions of all the listed software have already been available for some time, the report added.

Reportedly, Apple made a key policy change a few years ago, allowing anyone with an Apple Developer account to access early software builds without paying the $99 annual fee traditionally required for the Apple Developer Programme. Nevertheless, members of the general public are encouraged to wait for the public beta releases, which are generally more stable than the initial developer builds.