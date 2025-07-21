Apple’s next iPad Pro may get two selfie cameras, M5 chip under the hood: Report

Apple is expected to introduce significant updates to the iPad Pro, including a new portrait sensor for its selfie camera. The M5 iPad Pro is projected to launch in late 2025, following the M4 model released in May 2024.

Aman Gupta
Published21 Jul 2025, 08:45 AM IST
The upcoming M5 iPad Pro may launch in late 2025, following the M4 model released in May 2024.
The upcoming M5 iPad Pro may launch in late 2025, following the M4 model released in May 2024.

Apple brought a lot of much-awaited changes to the iPad lineup with the M4 iPad Pro, and if a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is to be believed, there is more exciting news for Apple fans to be hyped about for the upcoming tablet.

You may be interested in

Apple IPad Pro 11 2024 Cellular 5G 2TB

Apple IPad Pro 11 2024 Cellular 5G 2TB

  • CheckSilver
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check2 TB Storage
Amazon

₹219899

Get This

Apple IPad Pro 13 2024 Cellular 5G 1TB

Apple IPad Pro 13 2024 Cellular 5G 1TB

  • CheckSilver
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check1 TB Storage
Amazon

₹209900

Get This

Discount

1% OFF

Apple IPad Pro 12.9 2022 WiFi 2TB

Apple IPad Pro 12.9 2022 WiFi 2TB

  • CheckSilver
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check2 TB Storage
Amazon

₹220199

₹222900

Get This

Discount

1% OFF

Apple IPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi + Cellular 2TB

Apple IPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi + Cellular 2TB

  • CheckSilver
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check2 TB Storage
Amazon

₹234999

₹237900

Get This

Discount

28% OFF

Apple IPad Pro 12.9 2022 WiFi + Cellular 2TB

Apple IPad Pro 12.9 2022 WiFi + Cellular 2TB

  • CheckSilver
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check2 TB Storage
Amazon

₹161499

₹222900

Get This

Discount

28% OFF

Apple IPad Pro 12.9 2021 WiFi 2TB

Apple IPad Pro 12.9 2021 WiFi 2TB

  • CheckSilver
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check2 TB Storage
Amazon

₹161499

₹222900

Get This

Discount

13% OFF

Apple IPad Pro 12.9 2022 WiFi + Cellular 1TB

Apple IPad Pro 12.9 2022 WiFi + Cellular 1TB

  • CheckSilver
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check1 TB Storage
Amazon

₹159999

₹182900

Get This

Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro 5G

  • CheckQuick Silver
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage

₹24999

Check Details

Discount

29% OFF

Honor Pad 9

Honor Pad 9

  • Checkâ€ŽSpace Gray
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹24999

₹34998

Get This

Discount

34% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G 128GB

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G 128GB

  • CheckSilver
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹21398

₹32198

Get This

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus

  • CheckSilver
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹19498

Get This

Lenovo Tab M10 5G

Lenovo Tab M10 5G

  • CheckAbyss Blue
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage

₹23999

Check Details

Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro 5G 256GB

Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro 5G 256GB

  • CheckQuick Silver
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹26999

Check Details

Lenovo Tab P12

Lenovo Tab P12

  • CheckStorm Grey
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹26999

Check Details

Find more TabletsArrow Icon
Also Read | Apple tipped to bring major display upgrades to iPhone 17 series in September

Reportedly, Apple is making major changes to the selfie camera on the iPad Pro this year. The Cupertino-based tech giant could be adding a second portrait sensor to the latest iPad Pro alongside the existing landscape lens.

Why, you ask, could Apple be considering this change? Well, some users weren't particularly happy when the tech giant decided to switch the selfie camera from the top of the iPad to the side, as it made it awkward for users who used the device for video calls or FaceTime in portrait mode.

Since Apple only changed the orientation last year, the company would not want to reverse course this year, and the addition of a portrait lens alongside the landscape one should potentially help Apple assuage both sides of the selfie camera debate.

Not a lot is known about the M5 iPad Pro apart from the fact that it is likely to be powered by the latest silicon from Apple. In fact, the iPad Pro could be the first Apple device to be powered by the M5 chipset, with the first M5-powered MacBooks likely to launch in the first half of 2026.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had suggested last year that the iPad Pro with the M5 chip could enter mass production in the first half of 2025. The M4 chip-powered iPad Pro was launched in May 2024, and with Apple's history of updating its iPad Pro models every 18 months or so, the newer models are likely to launch sometime around September or October this year.

Prior to that launch, however, Apple will hold its annual iPhone launch event in September where the tech giant is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series with four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Follow Live updates on OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2025.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsApple’s next iPad Pro may get two selfie cameras, M5 chip under the hood: Report
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.