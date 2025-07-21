Apple’s next iPad Pro may get two selfie cameras, M5 chip under the hood: Report

Apple brought a lot of much-awaited changes to the iPad lineup with the M4 iPad Pro, and if a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is to be believed, there is more exciting news for Apple fans to be hyped about for the upcoming tablet.

Reportedly, Apple is making major changes to the selfie camera on the iPad Pro this year. The Cupertino-based tech giant could be adding a second portrait sensor to the latest iPad Pro alongside the existing landscape lens.

Why, you ask, could Apple be considering this change? Well, some users weren't particularly happy when the tech giant decided to switch the selfie camera from the top of the iPad to the side, as it made it awkward for users who used the device for video calls or FaceTime in portrait mode.

Since Apple only changed the orientation last year, the company would not want to reverse course this year, and the addition of a portrait lens alongside the landscape one should potentially help Apple assuage both sides of the selfie camera debate.

Not a lot is known about the M5 iPad Pro apart from the fact that it is likely to be powered by the latest silicon from Apple. In fact, the iPad Pro could be the first Apple device to be powered by the M5 chipset, with the first M5-powered MacBooks likely to launch in the first half of 2026.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had suggested last year that the iPad Pro with the M5 chip could enter mass production in the first half of 2025. The M4 chip-powered iPad Pro was launched in May 2024, and with Apple's history of updating its iPad Pro models every 18 months or so, the newer models are likely to launch sometime around September or October this year.

