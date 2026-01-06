Apple’s next iPhone set to enter ‘mass production’, key details leaked

Apple launched its iPhone 17 series in September last year and if leaks are to be believed, the Cupertino based tech giant is now beginning to start preparations for its upcoming iPhone. The iPhone 17e which will be the successor to iPhone 16e is expected to be the cheapest model in the company's smartphone lineup while coming with its Apple Intelligence features.

As per the new leak by tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibo, iPhone 17e will go into ‘production’ shortly after CES. For the unitiated, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is currently being held in Las Vegas and is set to conclude on 9 January.

The tipster also confirms some other details about the iPhone 17e suggesting that the entry level iPhone will be positioned to compete with budget flagships. The tipster says that iPhone 17e could come with a 6.1 inch display with Dynamic Island but without high refresh rate. For context, the iPhone 17 was the fisrt standard iPhone to come with 120Hz refresh rate but leaks have continuously suggested that Apple may not show the same kind of love to the iPhone 17e.

Meanwhile, the tipster says that the iPhone 17e could be powered by the A19 processor albeit an underclocked one compared to the one seen on iPhone 17.

iPhone 17e: What to expect?

Earlier reports have suggested that the phone could come with support for MagSafe charging as well. The phone is also expected to come with slimmer bezzels while running on iOS 26, just like its siblings.

While the iPhone 17e has long been rumoured to come with a single rear camera sensor like its predecessor, it could get an upgrade in the selfie camera front. The phone could come with an 18MP Centre Stage front facing camera just like the other iPhone 17 models.

iPhone 16e marked the first Apple smartphone to use the comapny's proprietary modem and the iPhone 17e is expected to continue that tradition. The phone could, however, use the newer C1X model which the company introducd with the iPhone Air.

The lack of leaks about the colour options for the iPhone 17e suggests that the phone could be available in black and white shades only like its prececessor.

The iPhone 16e started at ₹59,900 in India and it's successor should also be priced around the same range but the recent memory chip shortage and tarriff issues may lead to forcing Apple to raise the prices