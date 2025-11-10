Apple's next MacBook Pro to feature OLED display, exclusive to M6 Pro and M6 Max: Mark Gurman

Govind Choudhary
Updated10 Nov 2025, 12:16 PM IST
Mark Gurman, writing in his latest Power On newsletter, noted that Apple could be working on its first major MacBook Pro redesign since the 2021 models.

Apple is reportedly preparing a significant redesign of its MacBook Pro lineup, introducing OLED displays, touch functionality, and a slimmer design. The overhaul, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, will likely be reserved for the higher-end M6 Pro and M6 Max models, marking the company’s most substantial MacBook Pro revamp in years.

First major redesign since 2021?

Gurman, writing in his latest Power On newsletter, noted that Apple could be working on its first major MacBook Pro redesign since the 2021 models. The next-generation versions are expected to debut between late 2026 and early 2027, bringing an all-new OLED display that supports touch input.

The laptops are also tipped to feature a thinner and lighter chassis, signalling Apple’s continued push towards more portable yet powerful professional machines.

OLED and touch support reserved for premium models?

The OLED upgrade will reportedly remain exclusive to the M6 Pro and M6 Max variants, leaving the entry-level MacBook Pro with its existing miniLED display for at least another generation. This move could further differentiate Apple’s professional lineup, appealing to power users willing to pay a premium for next-generation display technology.

Gurman also mentioned that Apple may replace the current display notch with a Dynamic Island-style cutout, similar to what’s found on newer iPhone models. This would offer both aesthetic refinement and new functionality, bringing the MacBook Pro design language closer to Apple’s broader ecosystem.

Possible 5G connectivity

In addition to display improvements, Apple is said to be exploring built-in 5G connectivity for its upcoming MacBook Pro models. While the feature has long been rumoured, it would mark the first time Apple integrates mobile network support into its laptops, enhancing on-the-go productivity for professionals.

The M6 Pro and M6 Max chips are expected to deliver major performance and efficiency gains, continuing Apple’s focus on its in-house silicon strategy.

Current lineup and pricing in India

At present, Apple offers three MacBook Pro configurations in India. The entry-level 14-inch model powered by the M5 chip starts at 1,69,900 for the 16GB + 512GB variant. Meanwhile, models equipped with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips begin at 1,99,900, offering enhanced performance and dual-fan cooling systems compared to the single-fan setup in the M5 version.

Although all three share a similar external design, the upcoming OLED-equipped models are expected to set a new visual and functional standard for Apple’s professional laptops.

Apple's next MacBook Pro to feature OLED display, exclusive to M6 Pro and M6 Max: Mark Gurman
