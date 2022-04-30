Apple’s not-so-secret plan to take another gigantic bite of the microchip market

In thinking about what Apple could do with its own modems, it’s worth looking at its history with its own chips. Apple began its journey of designing its own chips with the A-series that go into its phones. Its ability to make them more powerful is the reason it has been able to create the M-series for the Mac. These aren’t only faster than the Intel-based ones they replaced, but also use less power, allowing Apple to eliminate fans in its laptops. Similarly, by creating its own modems, it could put better connectivity into smaller devices—like its watch, and potential future smart glasses—says Mr. Lam.