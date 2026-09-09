Apple’s online store goes offline ahead of ‘Surprise and Shine’ event: Check alternate ways to watch it LIVE

Apple’s online store has gone offline ahead of its 9 September ‘Surprise and Shine’ event. This usually signals that the company is preparing to introduce new products.

The Apple event starts at 10 AM Pacific Time, which is 10:30 PM in India. This is Apple’s first major event under CEO John Ternus. He took charge on 1 September.

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Viewers in India can watch the launch live through Apple’s official website. The livestream will also be available through the Apple TV app and Apple’s YouTube channel. These platforms will carry the full presentation, including expected phone and watch announcements.

Apple’s ‘Surprise and Shine’ event: What to expect The iPhone 18 series is expected to lead the event. Possible launches include the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple could also introduce its first foldable iPhone, reportedly called the iPhone Ultra.

Rumours suggest this device could open like a book. It could become the most premium model in Apple’s smartphone range. However, its launch and features remain unconfirmed.

Other expected announcements include Apple Watch Series 12, additional watch updates and possible AirPods changes. Software updates could also feature during the presentation. The event should clarify which rumoured products are launching and reveal their official details.

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Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro models could cost at least $100 ( ₹9,500) more, according to Mark Gurman. The expected increase could come with camera improvements and a smaller Dynamic Island.

At least one camera lens may have a mechanical aperture. This would let users control how much light enters the camera. It could help them take pictures in different lighting conditions.

The Dynamic Island, the display area showing alerts and updates, could become smaller. Reports suggest it may support up to three Live Activities together. These changes remain unconfirmed in the report.

Also Read | Apple shares ahead of iPhone 18 launch: All eyes on foldable Ultra

IDC expects Apple to gain ground in foldable phones. Global foldable sales could rise from 20.3 million in 2025 to 35.8 million by 2030. Their market value could increase from $26.7 billion to $68.2 billion.

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Apple could sell 16.3 million foldable phones in 2030, taking 46% of global sales. Its share of sales value could reach 58%, against an estimated 44% in 2026.

China could see stronger competition between Apple and Huawei. Apple’s share of foldable sales value there could rise from 37% to 51% by 2030.

Huawei’s share could fall from 43% to 35%. Apple’s share of phones sold could increase from 27% to 40%.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.