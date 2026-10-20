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Apple’s ‘Pro and tell’ event on October 28: Touchscreen MacBook Pro, M6 Macs, iPad mini

Apple has announced a product launch event in Los Angeles, teasing new devices under the tagline ‘Pro and tell’. The company is expected to unveil a touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro, an M6-powered iMac and the iPad mini 8 with an OLED display.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published20 Oct 2026, 11:28 AM IST
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Apple’s ‘Pro and Tell’ Event on October 28.
Apple’s ‘Pro and Tell’ Event on October 28.
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Apple has announced a product launch event in Los Angeles on October 28, 2026, inviting media and analysts to experience its upcoming devices under the tagline “Pro and tell”. It's likely to include some new Macs, such as the touchscreen-equipped, OLED-screen MacBook Pro, a revised iMac and the iPad mini 8.

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The announcement is expected to take the form of press releases, and selected members of the press will be invited to participate in hands-on demonstrations in Los Angeles.

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A CNBC report indicates that Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes believes Apple will bring new Macs to market, possibly including the company's first touchscreen laptop. Apple has not announced the products or speculations expected at the event.

Apple MacBook Pro may get a touchscreen and OLED display

The most anticipated update is the OLED display and touch support on a new MacBook Pro. The new models may use a Dynamic Island as a substitute for the current notch, have a strengthened hinge and be lighter than previous models, MacRumors reports. Both 14-inch and 16-inch variants are expected.

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The touchscreen is reportedly being developed as an additional input option alongside the keyboard and trackpad. Apple is also expected to update macOS to support touch-based gestures. The company has historically been hostile toward touchscreen Macs, citing ergonomic concerns in 2018 from its software chief, Craig Federighi.

The M5 Pro and M5 Max chips may be used in the higher-end models instead of the new-generation chips. OLED panels and touchscreen components could also make these models more expensive than the current MacBook Pro lineup.

Also Read | Apple’s October 28 event: What to expect

Entry-level MacBook Pro and iMac updates are expected

A new entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M6 chip might also be released, with the 14-inch M5 processor being revamped in October 2025. The update won't have significant external changes.

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The M6 chip upgrade could also be available on the 24-inch iMac. The desktop hasn't been updated significantly since October 2024; thus, another one is expected at the October release.

iPad mini 8 could feature an OLED display

Apple is also reportedly planning to launch the iPad mini 8, which will feature an OLED display, a new design, and improved water resistance. According to MacRumors, the tablet could feature a vibration-based speaker system that removes conventional speaker openings and a front camera repositioned for landscape use.

The device is rumoured to be powered by the A20 Pro chip, which is expected to be used in the upcoming iPhone Pro with 18 identifiers. Apple has not announced any pricing details for the iPad mini, but it could be more expensive than the $599 starting price in the US.

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Also Read | Want Apple’s first foldable iPhone? iPhone Duo pre-orders start today at 5:30 pm

When will the new Apple devices go on sale?

The new Macs and iPad Mini could become available as early as November 6, 2026, according to MacRumors. Pre-orders could launch on October 28, which is the date of the announcements.

Apple hasn't announced any details about the release timeline, specs or pricing. More details are expected when the company makes official announcements on October 28.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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