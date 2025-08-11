Apple’s revamped Siri set for 2026 launch with powerful new App Intents feature: Here’s what it will do

Apple had showcased its new and upgraded Siri at the company's WWDC 2024 event last year but the update did not arrive in time for the new iPhone launch in September and since then there have been numerous delays to the project.

A new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states that Apple is now bringing the revamped Siri to Apple users next spring with an upgraded version of app intents that would make the AI voice assistant the ‘hands-free controller of your iPhone.’

Siri's new upgrade: Gurman notes that with App Intents users will be able to use their voice to tell Siri to not only do the tasks like finding a specific photo, editing it and sending it. Siri will also get the ability to tap into the user's app and perform actions like commenting on an Instagram post, scroll a shopping app and add something to their cart.

The report notes that Apple's upgrade would involve giving Siri the ability to use apps just like a user would with precision and inside their own interfaces.

The testing and perfecting of the new App Intents feature has become a top priority for the company's global data operations team. However, there are concerns around the new feature internally with enginners struggling to ensure that the new feature works with a sufficient number of apps and is accurate enough to handle high stakes scenarios.

The worry is that the new software might fail in categories where precision is non-neogitiable such as health or banking apps.

Given the high stakes nature of this rollout, Apple will not push it out universally on day one. Meanwhile, the company is also conducting testing with a set of select third-party apps like Uber, AllTrails, Threads, Temu, Amazon, YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp and some games apart from its own apps.

For banking and other sensitive categories, Apple says it is considering what Siri can do or excluding these areas altogether.