Apple Inc.’s biggest debut on Monday was undoubtedly its MacBook Pro overhaul, but the company also unveiled a polishing cloth with its signature logo debossed in one corner. Price tag? $19.

The accessory, listed as compatible with iPhones as far back as the iPhone 6 and Macs dating back to 2012, is made of nonabrasive material and is already in short supply, requiring 3 to 4 weeks to ship. On Amazon.com, premium microfiber cloths go for $1.50 each, putting Apple’s new Polishing Cloth in the running for its highest-margin physical product.

Apple Inc on Monday launched two new MacBook Pro models powered by new in-house Apple Silicon chips as well as a new generation of its AirPods wireless earbuds and a $5-per-month music subscription service.

The new MacBook Pro laptops with 14-inch and 16-inch displays are powered by the new chips. The models eliminated the "Touch Bar" that Apple's fans had groused about and restored several connectors - including the company's "MagSafe" power connector - that had disappeared in recent years, angering some of the company's users.

Apple said the 14-inch model will start at $1,999 and the 16-inch model will start at $2,499. Both computers will start shipping next week, Apple said.

Apple's two new high-powered chips are called the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. The chips are meant to have better performance than the company's previous M1 chips, but do so while using less power than rival chips from firms like Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

