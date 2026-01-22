Apple’s Siri makeover could close the AI gap with ChatGPT and Gemini: Here's how

Apple is reportedly planning a sweeping revamp of Siri later this year, transforming its long-running digital assistant into a full-fledged artificial intelligence chatbot. The move is expected to push the iPhone maker more directly into the generative AI contest currently led by OpenAI and Google, according to a Bloomberg report.

Reportedly, the new system, internally code-named Campos, is designed to replace Siri’s existing interface and be deeply integrated across Apple’s operating systems, including the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

From voice assistant to conversational AI Campos will likely be activated in the same way users currently summon Siri, either by voice command or by pressing the side button on supported devices. Unlike today’s assistant, however, the new version is expected to support fluid, back-and-forth conversations, similar to ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini.

Current versions of Siri lack this conversational depth. Even a previously announced update, due earlier in 2026, may focus mainly on functional improvements rather than a true chatbot experience.

A two-stage Siri roadmap Apple is expected to roll out changes to Siri in phases. The first upgrade, planned for iOS 26.4, will likely retain the existing Siri interface while adding features first previewed in 2024. These could include analysing on-screen content, drawing on personal data such as messages and calendars, and improved web search.

The more ambitious chatbot capabilities are likely to be scheduled to arrive later in the year. Apple is expected to unveil Campos at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, with a public release likely alongside new operating systems in September.

Integrated across Apple’s ecosystem Campos is anticipated to be built into iOS 27 and iPadOS 27, both internally known as Rave, as well as macOS 27, code-named Fizz. While these operating systems are not expected to bring major visual changes, Apple is focusing on stability, performance and AI functionality.

Internally, Apple has reportedly tested Campos as a standalone app similar to ChatGPT or Gemini. That version is not expected to reach consumers, as the company plans to weave the chatbot directly into its operating systems, mirroring how Siri works today.

Catching up after a rocky AI rollout The chatbot initiative could form a central part of Apple’s broader effort to regain momentum in artificial intelligence. Its Apple Intelligence platform launched unevenly in 2024, with features arriving late or falling short of expectations.

Until now, Apple executives have played down the importance of standalone chatbots, arguing that users prefer AI embedded directly into everyday tools. That philosophy remains, but competition has intensified. Rival smartphone makers, including Samsung and several Chinese brands, have already integrated conversational AI deeply into their software.

What the new Siri will be able to do Like other leading chatbots, Campos will likely be able to search the web, generate text and images, summarise information and analyse uploaded files. It may also draw on personal data to perform tasks such as finding messages, calendar events, songs or documents.

A key difference from third-party chatbots could be deeper system access. Campos will likely be able to understand what is happening on screen, control device settings, launch apps, make calls, set timers and interact with core Apple services such as Mail, Photos, Music, Podcasts and even Xcode.

For example, users could ask Siri to locate a specific photo using a natural description and then edit it, or request that an email be drafted based on upcoming calendar events.

Powered by Google, for now Despite Apple’s emphasis on in-house technology, Campos is expected to rely heavily on AI models developed in collaboration with Google. The earlier Siri update will run on Apple Foundation Models version 10, while Campos will likely use a more advanced version 11, comparable to Google’s Gemini 3.

In a notable shift, Apple and Google may discuss hosting the chatbot on Google servers using specialised TPU chips, rather than Apple’s own Private Cloud Compute infrastructure. Apple is believed to be paying Google around $1 billion a year for access to its models.