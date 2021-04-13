Apple 's virtual assistant, Siri might have given up some crucial information about the company's upcoming event. Usually, the assistant deflects questions about upcoming events by directing the user to the company's official site. This time around, Siri has disclosed the date for event to be April 20, even before Apple officially announced it.

On certain iPhones, Siri replied to questions about Apple's next event by displaying a message that said, "the special event is on Tuesday, April 20th, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com," according to a report by Reuters.

Apple was expected to conduct a launch event for new iPad Pro models in the month of March. However, the company seems to have delayed the event due to the pandemic and the acute shortage of semiconductors across the globe. Last year, the company conducted three separate events and delayed the launch of the iPhone 12 series as well. The company is expected to conduct the developers conference in the month of June.

Similar to most Apple events since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, the upcoming event on 20 April is also expected to be conducted virtually.

Apple is expected to introduce a new iPad Pro with an ARM-based chipset, which could be the M1 that also featured in the MacBook Pro 13-inch and MacBook Air last year. The company is also expected to update the displays of a few MacBooks with the mini LED technology. The company is expected to make the event schedule public very soon.

