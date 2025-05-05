Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet? iPhone 17 Air leaks hint at ultra-slim design, lower battery life

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 lineup could include an iPhone 17 Air, reportedly the thinnest iPhone yet. With a potential battery life issue affecting many users, it will likely rely solely on eSIM technology and is expected to launch in September for around $1,299.

Livemint
Published5 May 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Touted as the thinnest iPhone ever produced, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the iPhone 16 Plus in Apple’s portfolio, offering a sleek design but potentially sacrificing battery endurance in the process.
Touted as the thinnest iPhone ever produced, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the iPhone 16 Plus in Apple’s portfolio, offering a sleek design but potentially sacrificing battery endurance in the process.(FPT/ YouTube)

Apple is gearing up to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup this year, with a new addition reportedly set to turn heads — the iPhone 17 Air. Touted as the thinnest iPhone ever produced, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the iPhone 16 Plus in Apple’s portfolio, offering a sleek design but potentially sacrificing battery endurance in the process.

According to a report fromThe Information, internal testing at Apple suggests the ultra-slim device could struggle to match the battery performance of its siblings in the iPhone 17 range. While most iPhones typically see 80 to 90 per cent of users getting through a full day on a single charge, the iPhone 17 Air is reportedly expected to achieve this benchmark for only 60 to 70 per cent of users.

You may be interested in

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

  • Check8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size

₹29999

Check Details

CMF Phone 2 Pro

CMF Phone 2 Pro

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • Check6.77 inches Display Size

₹18999

Check Details

Oppo K13

Oppo K13

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • Check6.67 inches Display Size

₹17999

Check Details

Vivo T4

Vivo T4

  • Check8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • Check6.77 inches Display Size

₹21999

Check Details

Discount

14% OFF

Vivo V50e

Vivo V50e

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check6.77 inches Display Size
  • CheckAMOLED
Amazon

₹30999

₹35999

Get This

Find more mobileArrow Icon

As per the report, the reduced battery life is attributed to the handset’s remarkably thin profile, reportedly measuring just 5.5mm — making it the slimmest iPhone to date. To address concerns around battery longevity, Apple is said to be working on an optional accessory: a redesigned battery case tailored specifically for the iPhone 17 Air.

Also Read | Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet? Leaks reveal iPhone 17 Air design details

This move would mark the return of Apple’s Smart Battery Case, a product first introduced in 2015 for the iPhone 6 series but discontinued in later years. The new case is expected to integrate a battery pack within a protective cover, allowing users to extend the phone’s usage time without compromising its slender build.

Beyond its battery challenges, the iPhone 17 Air may face hurdles in international markets. Reports indicate the device will forgo a physical SIM card slot, relying solely on eSIM technology — a decision that could prove problematic in China, where current regulations do not permit eSIM-only devices.

On the hardware front, the iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 48MP rear camera, and a 24MP front camera. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by either Apple’s A18 or A19 chip and come equipped with 8GB of RAM.

The device is anticipated to launch alongside the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max in September, with a starting price of approximately $1,299 (around £1,030 or 1,09,500).

Apple has yet to comment publicly on the leaks or confirm details about the iPhone 17 Air.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsApple’s thinnest iPhone yet? iPhone 17 Air leaks hint at ultra-slim design, lower battery life
MoreLess
First Published:5 May 2025, 04:15 PM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.