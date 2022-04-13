Facebook’s Meta Platforms Inc. and other companies that profit from online ads are unhappy with a change Apple made to its phone software last year that requires users to agree to having their online usage tracked by apps. That data has played a key role in how the digital ad market has worked, and as most users have chosen not to be tracked, it has cut off access and hindered some digital ad businesses. Meta says it expects to see $10 billion in lost sales this year because of the change.