Apple's upcoming Magic Keyboard for budget iPads, expected in 2025, will likely balance functionality and cost by incorporating some features from the premium iPad Pro keyboard, excluding luxury elements.

California-based Apple is reportedly gearing up to broaden its range of tablet accessories by introducing a new Magic Keyboard specifically tailored for its forthcoming budget-friendly iPads. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This high-end accessory, designed to enhance the iPad’s usability as a laptop alternative, will likely boast features like a metal palm rest, a row of function keys, and an expanded trackpad.

As highlighted in the latest "Power On" newsletter by tech journalist Mark Gurman, Apple is currently working on a new iteration of the Magic Keyboard, aimed at its lower-tier iPads or potentially the iPad Air. This accessory, expected to make its debut in 2025, will likely lack some of the premium features found in the iPad Pro's keyboard, such as the aluminium top case. However, it might include a row of function keys, providing a balance between functionality and cost for users of Apple's more affordable tablets.

Gurman's insights suggest that while this new keyboard will incorporate design elements from its higher-end counterpart, it will be more economical, foregoing luxury features like the metal palm rest. The inclusion of a trackpad, which has become a staple in Apple's keyboard accessories, remains uncertain for this version.

Currently, Apple’s iPad lineup is supported by a variety of keyboard accessories. The latest iPad Air, which launched alongside the iPad Pro, continues to be compatible with existing Magic Keyboards, making a new accessory unnecessary at this stage. However, the iPad Mini, which does not currently have an official keyboard option, could potentially benefit from the introduction of this new Magic Keyboard. The accessory is expected to offer improvements such as a function key row, akin to the one found on the iPad Pro’s keyboard.

Gurman anticipates that Apple will introduce this budget-conscious Magic Keyboard by mid-2025. This timeframe aligns with reports indicating that Apple plans to release new iPad Air models featuring OLED displays in 2026. Additionally, a significant update for the iPad Mini is rumored, with an 8.3-inch OLED display likely being a highlight of the upcoming iteration.