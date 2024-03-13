Apple's Vision Pro headset breaks new ground in surgery at UK hospital: Here's what happened
Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset was used in a surgical procedure at Cromwell Hospital in the UK, with a nurse donning the device to navigate the surgery. The technology, praised as a 'gamechanger,' eliminates human error and streamlines surgical processes.
In a groundbreaking development, Apple's latest innovation, the Vision Pro mixed reality headset, took center stage in a recent surgical procedure at the Cromwell Hospital in the UK. This pioneering use of technology saw the headset employed during a delicate spine surgery, marking a significant advancement in the realm of medical technology.