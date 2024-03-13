In a groundbreaking development, Apple's latest innovation, the Vision Pro mixed reality headset, took center stage in a recent surgical procedure at the Cromwell Hospital in the UK. This pioneering use of technology saw the headset employed during a delicate spine surgery, marking a significant advancement in the realm of medical technology.

During the procedure, it was not the surgeon, but rather the theatre nurse who donned the Apple Vision Pro headset, reported the Metro. Acting as a crucial support, the nurse utilized the headset to navigate through the intricacies of the surgery, ensuring adherence to the correct surgical protocols and facilitating the precise selection of tools required for the task at hand.

According to insights from a report by Metro, the scrub nurse, tasked with the meticulous preparation of instruments and equipment, integrated the use of Vision Pro into the surgical workflow. Suvi Verho, lead scrub nurse at London Independent Hospital, lauded the technology as a "gamechanger," emphasizing its ability to eliminate human error and guesswork from the surgical process.

Surgeon Syed Aftab underscored the invaluable assistance provided by the nurse equipped with the Vision Pro headset, likening the experience to collaborating with a seasoned professional. Aftab highlighted the intuitive nature of the instructions provided by the device, which facilitated a smooth surgical procedure.

Reportedly, the key to this groundbreaking application of technology is an app developed by Exes, a US-based company specializing in AI software. Utilized by neurosurgeon Dr. Robert Masson and others, this app streamlines surgical processes, making them "effortless" according to Masson.

Looking ahead, Aftab expressed optimism regarding the potential of such technology to revolutionize the healthcare industry. With Apple's announcement of healthcare-focused developers working on apps for the VisionOS, the future holds promising prospects for clinical education, surgical planning, training, medical imaging, and behavioral health.

