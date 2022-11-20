Apple's watchOS 9 brings in battery-saving mode

Apple's watchOS 9 brings in battery-saving mode2 min read . 07:55 AM IST
- Apple is introducing a true power-saving mode for the Apple Watch in the latest watchOS 9 updates
Tech giant Apple Inc is planning to introduce a new feature in its upcoming watches. The Cupertino-based company is likely to extend the watch's battery life when necessary.
Apple is introducing a true power-saving mode for the Apple Watch in the latest watchOS 9 updates, according to a report by GSM Arena.
The news report said the “battery saving" mode can be activated manually through the Control centre or the settings menu. Further, it will prompt the users when there's a 10% battery charge left. It turns off automatically once it reaches 80% on the charger.
The battery-saving mode would turn off the more demanding features such as AoD, heart rate notifications, arrhythmia tracking, heart rate, and blood oxygen measurements. Workout reminders are also turned off.
Interestingly, if there's no iPhone connected to the watch nearby, it will turn off Wi-Fi, and cellular connections. Incoming calls and notifications are also disabled, reported GSM Arena.
And, if a user needs a certain app that requires data or a Wi-Fi connection, the system will re-enable those. And if the watch stays within the phone's connection range, it will postpone notifications and deliver them every hour.
Of course, the overall performance of the watch in the new battery-saving mode will also be reduced, the report added.
Last month, at the "Far Out" event Apple launched its flagship smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra. This smartwatch, which introduces a new design with a more prominent display as well as a new design, has been specifically designed for intense sports tracking, exploration, and outdoor activities and also features a better battery life.
On its side, the Apple Watch Ultra has a new button guard, with a 49mm titanium case, redesigned digital crown, and a new Action button, which can be customized for various purposes, including workouts, and compass waypoints.
Made of sapphire crystals, the screen is completely flat and is made of sapphire crystal, which should increase sturdiness. Its brightness can go up to 2,000 nits. The Apple Watch Ultra's buttons and crowns are also designed to work with gloves and the three built-in microphones on it improve sound quality along with reducing ambient noises.
The watch also has a trackback feature, which helps users in retracing their steps in case they accidentally go off the grid. Users will also experience a new 'Wayfinder' watch face that features a lot of information, including a compass on the dial.