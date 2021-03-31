New Delhi: Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held online this year, the company announced late Tuesday. WWDC is scheduled for 7-11 June, and is expected to bring new versions of the company’s software products, alongside hints for what it has planned for hardware later.

“We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play," said Susan Prescott, vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise Education Marketing at Apple.

Unlike the October events, WWDC is meant for developers worldwide and usually deals with the company’s software. This means updates to iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, WatchOS and tvOS, the software that run on the iPhone, iPads, Macbooks, Apple Watch and Apple TV, respectively. Apple made some long awaited changes to its mobile operating system at the WWDC last year. With iOS 14, the company announced an app drawer (called App Library) and widgets for the iPhone for the first time. 2021 should bring updates to some of Apple’s core apps and possible new features for its ARKit platform.

For iPadOS, the company’s moves have mostly been about making the tablets more like laptops. Apple has already added support for touchpads on its tablets, alongside support for desktop websites and more. New versions of MacOS, WatchOS and tvOS should also make it to market after WWDC 2021.

Further, the company is also continuing its Swift Student Challenge program, which offers rewards to student coders from creating products in Apple’s in-house coding platform — Swift. The company is accepting submissions for the same till 18 April and invited students to create “an interactive scene" on Swift that “can be experienced within three minutes".

