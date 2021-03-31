Apple’s WWDC 2021 will be an online-only event; starts 7 June

Unlike the October events, WWDC is meant for developers worldwide and usually deals with the company’s software. This means updates to iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, WatchOS and tvOS, the software that run on the iPhone, iPads, Macbooks, Apple Watch and Apple TV, respectively. Apple made some long awaited changes to its mobile operating system at the WWDC last year. With iOS 14, the company announced an app drawer (called App Library) and widgets for the iPhone for the first time. 2021 should bring updates to some of Apple’s core apps and possible new features for its ARKit platform.