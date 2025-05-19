Subscribe

Apple's WWDC to showcase AI, but Siri will be downplayed: Mark Gurman

A report reveals Apple's struggle in the AI sector, with senior leadership hesitant to invest due to unclear outcomes. Despite launching its Apple Intelligence platform, the company could face delays, particularly with Siri, which is being rebranded as a supporting feature.

Updated19 May 2025, 09:20 PM IST
Apple’s much-anticipated leap into artificial intelligence appears to have stumbled even before fully taking off, according to a revealing new report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
The tech giant, widely regarded for its meticulous approach to product development, has reportedly been caught flat-footed by the rapid rise of generative AI—a technology it initially downplayed.

As reported by 9To5Mac, as per Gurman, internal accounts suggest that Apple’s senior software leadership, particularly Craig Federighi, hesitated to prioritise AI. Federighi, who leads the company’s software division, reportedly believed artificial intelligence lacked the clarity and defined outcomes that Apple typically demands before investing in a new technology. His reluctance, echoed by other top executives, meant Apple entered the AI race cautiously, even as competitors surged ahead.

“In AI, you don’t know what the product looks like until you’ve invested significantly,” one longtime Apple executive is quoted as saying. “But that’s not the Apple way—we build with a defined endgame.” This internal mindset, deeply ingrained within Apple’s corporate culture, may have hindered the company from capitalising on early AI breakthroughs.

Adding to the complications, Apple’s AI head John Giannandrea—hired with much fanfare from Google—allegedly faced repeated setbacks when attempting to scale Apple’s AI infrastructure. Giannandrea reportedly concluded that the company’s AI ambitions required substantially more investment than what was being allocated. Despite this, efforts to ramp up resources were frequently blocked or stalled.

Also Read | Apple intelligence: It’s time to step up and speak out

While Apple eventually announced its Apple Intelligence platform, the company is still playing catch-up. Gurman’s report claims that Apple will downplay Siri during this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), even postponing upgrades that were first teased nearly a year ago. This strategic silence signals ongoing delays and perhaps internal uncertainty about Siri’s future.

Interestingly, the report indicates that Apple now plans to distance its Apple Intelligence branding from Siri entirely—an implicit acknowledgement that the voice assistant’s legacy of underperformance could hinder the company’s broader AI ambitions. The rebranding also suggests a deeper restructuring of the company’s AI narrative, positioning Siri less as a flagship product and more as a supporting player.

Looking ahead, Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce AI-powered enhancements across its software suite. These include a new battery optimisation feature, deeper integration of Apple Intelligence into core apps, and “Project Mulberry”—a virtual wellness coach aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles.

 
