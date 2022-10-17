Apple’s XR headset could feature ‘Face ID’ to make payments using eyes: Report

Meanwhile, Apple’s next product is just days away, says Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest edition of PowerOn weekly newsletter. He says that the Cupertino-based company is set to announce new 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the device, codenamed J617 and J620, that include the same M2 processor found in the latest MacBook Air. Likely to be called Apple M2 iPad Pro, the device will be the first update to the top-end iPad lineup since April 2021, when Apple introduced M1 chipset on both the models with a new 12.-9-inch mini-LED display.