Apple’s XR headset could feature ‘Face ID’ to make payments using eyes: Report

The Cupertino based Apple is all set to up its game in the mixed reality competition of offering iris-scanning technology as the American giant’ forthcoming XR device would include sensors that work like Face ID in iPhones and iPads, as per a report by Mashable.
The outlet reported that The Information has shared the news regarding the new technology called ‘Iris ID’ which would enable users to log in their accounts and make payments biometrically.
The headset also reportedly has more than 10 cameras and might have the same M2 chip as the one powering the latest MacBook Air, according to Mashable.
This news comes after earlier this week when Meta unveiled its high-end VR headset, the Quest pro, at Meta Connect 2022. The Quest Pro, which is selling for $1,500 is marketed towards businesses as a solution to hybrid work and virtual collaboration.
According to the report by Mashable, it comes with advanced eye-tracking technology for a realistic virtual experience and full colour pass through technology so users can superimpose virtual features over their real-world settings.
Quest Pro does not offer the iris-scanning technology that Apple popularised with its own devices. Apple’s XR headset has been highly-anticipated for years and is expected to be released sometime in 2023.
But all of this innovation would not come cheap as rumours suggest that it will cost between $2,000 and $3,000, which is significantly more than the Quest Pro, the most premium version of Meta’s VR headset lineup to date, as per Mashable.
Meanwhile, Apple’s next product is just days away, says Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest edition of PowerOn weekly newsletter. He says that the Cupertino-based company is set to announce new 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the device, codenamed J617 and J620, that include the same M2 processor found in the latest MacBook Air. Likely to be called Apple M2 iPad Pro, the device will be the first update to the top-end iPad lineup since April 2021, when Apple introduced M1 chipset on both the models with a new 12.-9-inch mini-LED display.