After losing the best period of summer sales due to covid-19 lockdowns, the appliances sector is taking a digital route as governments start allowing businesses to function. According to Vishal Bhola, Managing Director, Whirlpool, online sales of home appliances should increase post the lockdowns. That is, in comparison to the current share of online sales for the industry.

“Our estimate is that currently almost 60% of urban India goes online for product discovery but only 7-10% of sales happen online. We expect this to change significantly with a much higher proportion of sales getting completed online," he said. Whirlpool has been “scaling up" its presence on e-commerce marketplaces and also with “traditional offline retailers wanting to have a strong online presence".

“Everything depends on how fast and well offline retail manages everything, but initially we expect slightly sharper share towards e-commerce," said Ravindra Singh Negi, President, Electrical Consumer Durables for Havells India Limited. Negi said that in the long term, the pandemic could drive e-commerce penetration since people will look at digital influences more.

Other than e-commerce, companies are also trying to accommodate electronic routes for other services, like product demos, servicing and more. British technology company Dyson, which sells air purifiers, vacuum cleaners etc. in India, recently started a live video demo service for customers buying its products. The company will provide demos through video calls via services. Havell’s Negi said the company has been focusing on educating consumers through digital mediums as well, and has also taken service calls digitally, in some cases even rectifying issues on calls.

Negi also said that companies will look at automation for warehouses and factories in order to maintain social distancing norms that are required right now. Shashi Arora, CEO of appliance maker Llyod said that such norms will be easier to maintain for companies who have automated factories. Lloyd itself employs robots in one of its factories, which is fully automated, in Ghiloth, Rajasthan.

Whirlpool’s Bhola said that the “medium-term prospects" for consumer durables will remain strong post the lockdowns. This is because the penetration levels of these products are still quite low in India and industry stakeholders believe that this will continue to drive demand. Lloyd’s Arora said the same.

However, stakeholders agree that the summer sales have been lost. Negi said approximately 45% of the annual sales for summer appliances happens during the March-April period. It’s unlikely that companies will make up for those sales.

Arora said sale of summer products like air conditioners, refrigerators etc. will likely be deferred to next year. Negi expects personal well being products like hair trimmers, water purifiers etc. should still see demand.

Furthermore, companies are hoping for more clarity on logistics and transportation rules. Negi said while this will not “ease out or be rectified" from day one, companies are hoping that it will come back to normal soon enough. They are also working on establishing checks and balances in terms of hygiene, based on guidelines from the government.

