What Arattai, Zoho’s homegrown messaging app offers: Key features, how to download, top FAQs explained

Zoho’s homegrown instant messaging and calling app, Arattai, is rapidly gaining popularity on both the App Store and Google Play in India. Designed as a communication platform developed in Chennai, Arattai allows users to send messages, voice notes, participate in meetings, and share stories, photos, and documents, all using just a mobile number. The app has been praised for its clean interface, range of features, and focus on privacy, making it a strong alternative to more established messaging services like WhatsApp.

Key features of Attrai Q: How does Arattai differentiate itself from WhatsApp and similar apps? A: Arattai introduces several unique features that aim to enhance the messaging experience:

Pocket: This personal cloud storage feature allows users to save messages, media, and notes for future reference, accessible across multiple devices. Unlike WhatsApp, which often requires users to create a personal group to store important messages, Pocket simplifies the process and keeps content organised.

No Forced AI: While WhatsApp recently integrated Meta AI, many users found it distracting and intrusive. Arattai keeps the experience clean by not imposing any AI functionality on its users.

Meetings: Arattai allows users to create, join, or schedule meetings directly within the app, removing the need for additional platforms such as Zoom or Google Meet. The Meetings option is conveniently located on the bottom dock, making it easily accessible.

Mentions Tab: Inspired by Slack, this feature ensures that whenever a user is mentioned in a group chat, it is listed in a dedicated tab. This prevents important notifications from getting lost among other messages.

Ad-Free Experience: Arattai provides an ad-free interface, storing all user data in Indian data centres and avoiding commercial exploitation. While voice and video calls are end-to-end encrypted, text messages are not yet fully encrypted, unlike WhatsApp’s complete encryption model.

How to Install Arattai on Android and iPhone Q: How can users safely download Arattai? On Android: Search for Arattai Messenger (Zoho Corporation) on Google Play or download it from the official website. Avoid third-party APKs to ensure security.

On iPhone: Search for Arattai Messenger on the App Store, verify Zoho as the developer, and tap Get. The official website also provides a safe download link.

Setup: After installation, select your country, enter your phone number, and verify it via a one-time password (OTP). Grant permissions for contacts, microphone, camera, and notifications, then set up a profile name and photo for easy identification.

