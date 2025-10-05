What Arattai, Zoho’s homegrown messaging app offers: Key features, how to download, top FAQs explained

Zoho’s homegrown instant messaging and calling app, Arattai, is rapidly gaining popularity on both the App Store and Google Play in India. Designed as a communication platform developed in Chennai, Arattai allows users to send messages, voice notes, participate in meetings, and share stories, photos, and documents, all using just a mobile number. The app has been praised for its clean interface, range of features, and focus on privacy, making it a strong alternative to more established messaging services like WhatsApp.
A: Arattai introduces several unique features that aim to enhance the messaging experience:
On Android: Search for Arattai Messenger (Zoho Corporation) on Google Play or download it from the official website. Avoid third-party APKs to ensure security.
On iPhone: Search for Arattai Messenger on the App Store, verify Zoho as the developer, and tap Get. The official website also provides a safe download link.
Setup: After installation, select your country, enter your phone number, and verify it via a one-time password (OTP). Grant permissions for contacts, microphone, camera, and notifications, then set up a profile name and photo for easy identification.
A: Each group can host a maximum of 1,000 active participants, making it suitable for large teams, educational communities, and professional networks.