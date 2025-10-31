Aravind Srinivas introduces ‘Perplexity Patents’, an AI-powered patent research tool: Who can use it and how it works

Perplexity AI has introduced Perplexity Patents, a new artificial intelligence tool designed to simplify how users search and analyse patent information. Announced by the company’s CEO, Aravind Srinivas, on Thursday, the platform is described as “the world’s first AI patent research agent” and is now available in beta worldwide.

This tool aims to make intellectual property (IP) intelligence more accessible by allowing users to conduct patent research using natural language queries rather than relying on complex keyword syntax or specialised search operators.

What is ‘Perplexity Patents’? In a blog post, Perplexity highlighted how patents represent humanity’s “curiosity and ingenuity turned into practical innovation.” It stated that while patent systems contain valuable knowledge, traditional search tools have made accessing it difficult for most people due to rigid interfaces, technical jargon, and the high cost of professional databases.

Perplexity Patents seeks to change that by offering conversational, AI-assisted exploration of patent data. Users can ask questions such as “Are there any patents on AI for language learning?” or “Key quantum computing patents since 2024?”, and the system will return collections of relevant patents with inline viewers and direct links to the original documents.

How Perplexity Patents work? The platform supports follow-up questions and maintains context across a series of interactions, enabling users to refine their research without starting over. It also suggests related topics for deeper exploration, positioning itself as an interactive assistant rather than a static search engine.

According to Perplexity, the tool can detect conceptual similarities across documents, identifying patents related to “fitness trackers,” for example, even if they are described as “activity bands” or “health monitoring wearables.”

The tool’s reach extends beyond traditional patent archives. Perplexity Patents can draw insights from academic papers, open-source software repositories, and other publicly available materials that may indicate early innovation trends. This cross-source approach aims to give engineers, researchers, and business users a broader understanding of emerging technologies and related inventions.

Perplexity also teased an upcoming product, Perplexity Scholar, aimed at supporting academic research in a similar way.

Beta access and future plans Perplexity Patents is launching as a free beta product, available to all users globally. Paid subscribers on Perplexity’s Pro and Max tiers will have access to higher usage limits and more configuration options.