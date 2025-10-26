Aravind Srinivas says Perplexity’s Comet has ‘a lot more work to do’ after Chrome wins close poll

Perplexity AI’s CEO Aravind Srinivas on 25 October reacted to the results of an online poll he conducted on his official X account, in which users were asked to choose between Perplexity’s Comet browser and Google Chrome. The poll, held earlier the same day, saw Chrome secure 50.2 per cent of the votes, while Comet received 49.8 per cent. Reacting to the outcome, Srinivas said the team still had “a lot more work to do” to take Comet further ahead of Chrome, calling the result “a great start.”

Narrow margin in browser poll The poll, though informal, highlighted a strikingly close competition between Comet and Chrome, suggesting that Perplexity’s AI-powered browser is quickly gaining traction among users.

Srinivas calls the results encouraging Sharing the poll outcome on X, Srinivas wrote: “Have a lot more work to do to improve @Comet to get way further ahead of Chrome. This is a great start.” His comment reflects optimism about Comet’s progress and confidence in its potential to challenge established browsers.

Comet’s growing presence in browser market Perplexity’s Comet, introduced as an AI-first browser, integrates conversational intelligence into the browsing experience, aiming to provide more personalised and efficient web interactions. The near-even poll result shows that users are increasingly open to alternatives to Chrome, particularly those with AI capabilities.

To recall, on Friday, Srinivas had shared his thoughts on X about the challenges of competing with Google’s vast product ecosystem. He acknowledged that while replicating some of Google’s products is extremely difficult, it is not entirely impossible for startups to try.

Responding to a post that showcased a phone screen full of Google apps with the caption, “No start-up can ever beat the Google ecosystem,” Srinivas wrote that some products stand out for their sheer complexity. In his words, “YouTube and Maps are probably the toughest to outdo — maybe even impossible. Everything else is hard, but still within reach.”

His remarks highlighted the immense technological and data advantage Google holds with its flagship platforms, while still suggesting optimism about innovation in other areas.