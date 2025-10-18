Aravind Srinivas showcases Perplexity AI's new ‘Language Learning’ feature: How it works

Perplexity AI has launched a new interactive language learning feature, announced by CEO Aravind Srinivas on 16 October. The tool helps users learn phrases, greetings and more for real-world travel, currently on iOS and web, with Android coming soon, using AI-driven immersive experiences.

Govind Choudhary
Updated18 Oct 2025, 10:54 AM IST
Perplexity, the AI-powered knowledge platform, has unveiled a new language learning feature that promises to make mastering foreign languages more engaging and interactive. The announcement came via a tweet on 16 October from Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas, who highlighted the platform’s aim to move beyond conventional text-based responses.

“The answers need to go beyond text to interactive experiences and cards embedded into the stream of tokens,” Srinivas said, explaining that the new system offers a more immersive learning experience.

Demonstration highlights real-world use

Srinivas shared a video demonstrating the new functionality, using a scenario for a trip to Korea. The AI tool generates useful phrases, greetings, and essential expressions to help users communicate effectively during their travels. The demonstration highlighted how the platform can serve as a practical companion for travellers and language enthusiasts alike.

Availability across devices

The feature is currently available on iOS and the web, with an Android version expected soon.

AI takes the lead in funding talks

Meanwhile, the Perplexity CEO, has revealed Last week that he relies on his own artificial intelligence to answer investor queries when raising capital. The startup, which last secured $73.6 million at a valuation of $520 million according to The Information, is taking a distinctly modern approach to fundraising.

Speaking at an event hosted by Berkeley Haas, Srinivas disclosed that he has not created a pitch deck since Perplexity’s Series A round in March 2023, when the company raised $25.6 million. Instead, he has been using written memos, live question-and-answer sessions, and AI-generated responses to facilitate subsequent funding rounds.

“Series A was the only time I made a pitch deck. For all other funding rounds at Perplexity, I’ve never created one,” Srinivas said. “I simply prepare a memo and tell investors they can ask anything they want during a Q&A.”

