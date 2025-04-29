Aravind Srinivas wants to tackle WhatsApp misinformation with new Perplexity AI assisstant: How it works

Perplexity AI is finally bringing its chatbot to WhatsApp, taking it on par with Meta AI and ChatGPT that already have a prescence on the world's most poular messaging platform. Just like ChatGPT, Perplexity has released a number that can entered in WhatsApp to interact with the AI assitant to answer questions, check sources and even generate images.

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas in a post on X (formerly Twitter), highlighted that the chatbot could come in handy to tackle “Whatsapp forwards are dangerously filled with clickbaits and propaganda.”

While WhatsApp has indeed been marred by a lot of propaganda and fake news, it isn't immediately clear how Perplexity aims to fight this ailment differently, given that Meta's own AI chatbot is so deeply integrated with the app.

In any case, Srinivas said a lot of new features will soon drop for Perplexity AI on WhatsApp including voice mode, ability to generate memes, videos, conduct fact checks, assistant related tasks and even pop in during user's group chats.

Prior to the inclusion on WhatsApp, Perplexity AI chatbot was earlier made available to answer queries on X. In just a couple of months since that feature launched, Perplexity has become a fan favourite on the social media platform along with Grok to debunk fake news, get context of a conversation or even learn news things.

How to use Perplexity AI on WhatsApp? 1) Open the WhatsApp app on your phone

2) Save this number on your phone (+1 (833) 436-3285) or click on the link here to directly start chatting

3) Ask questions to Perplexity AI just like you would to any other chatbot and it fulfills most requests in its trademark style. There is also an option to generate images, if that's something that interests you.

As always, the kind of responses you get from a chatbot is very dependent on text prompts entered. It is generally recommended to be as specific as possible with LLMs while setting the context and intention for the request.

Here's a few sample prompts to help the readers get going.

“Summarise the following text for a beginner: [PASTE]”